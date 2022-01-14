Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum officially announced on Friday that he will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, foregoing his final season of eligibility in Iowa City. The 6’3”, 290 pound lineman is projected as a first-round pick and the top center in this draft class.

Originally a defensive lineman, the Solon, IA, native switched to the other side of the ball following his redshirt year in 2018 and proceeded to start three straight years on the Hawkeyes offensive line. Linderbaum racked up team and conference accolades as his career progressed, eventually leading to an excellent 2021 campaign where he won the Rimington Trophy for the nation’s top center. He was also named a consensus All-American.

Linderbaum is primed to be the continue the pipeline of Iowa offensive linemen being taken early in the draft, an achievement accomplished by a few of his contemporaries in recent years. Former Hawkeye center James Daniels was taken in the second round by the Chicago Bears in 2018 and Tristan Wirfs was selected No. 13 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.