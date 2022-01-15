NFL weather forecast for Patriots-Bills Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots for the second time this season and matchup for the third time as they go head to head in the Wild Card round this Saturday. The last time these two teams played in Buffalo, the patriots came out victorious with a ground and pound game plan that gave rookie quarterback Mac Jones just four passing attempts in a cold and windy Ralph Wilson Stadium.

This time around we won’t see the high winds that shut down much of the passing game, but it sure won’t be pleasant.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Here’s a look at what the forecast in Buffalo could mean for the Patriots-Bills Wild Card matchup.

Patriots vs. Bills weather forecast

Saturday night in upstate New York should be clear, with winds from 5-10 mph. That’s good news for the passing game, but they will still need to contend with temperatures falling from a high of 10 degrees to a low of 2 degrees. For the game, they will play somewhere in between those two impossibly cold numbers.

Fantasy/betting implications

It will be miserably cold, but the lack of strong winds should help both teams execute their offenses.