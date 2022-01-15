Report: WR Calvin Ridley hasn’t contacted Falcons about return, trade appears likely

The Atlanta Falcons might be losing a star wide receiver for the second offseason in a row. After seeing Julio Jones leave the franchise last year, the Falcons might be looking for a trade for Calvin Ridley. The star receiver has not be in communication with the team about a return for the 2022-23 season, according to Mike Garafolo. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche also said a trade is a possibility and both sides are looking for a fresh start.

Ridley took a break from football to focus on his mental health, as he stated on social media October 31. The star did not return to the team for the rest of the year and it appears he might want to make his comeback elsewhere.

This would be a big blow to the Falcons if they ultimately did have to deal Ridley. The receiver broke out with 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 and was poised for a big season with Jones out. Despite a rough start, it was expected Ridley would close the season strong. The Falcons looked better as the season went along and could’ve been even better had Ridley been in the lineup. Assuming his mental health checks out and he’s ready for a return to football, let’s see if Ridley chooses to remain in Atlanta or push for a change of scenery.