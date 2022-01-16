 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down NFL weather for Eagles vs. Bucs, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The weather report can impact fantasy football and betting. We break down the important information you need to prepare for Eagles vs. Bucs in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: JAN 09 Panthers at Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman runs with the ball after making the catch during the regular season game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off Sunday in a wild-card playoff game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Eagles hope to have Jalen Hurts and other key offensive players available for the contest, while the Bucs look to get Leonard Fournette back at the running back spot. The defending champions are depleted at the skill positions but still have Tom Brady at quarterback and a defense capable of playing at a high level.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Here’s a look at what the forecast in Tampa could mean for the Eagles-Bucs Wild Card matchup.

Eagles vs. Bucs weather forecast

Here’s the forecast for kickoff: 66 degrees, 22 mph wind going west, 2 percent chance of rain. However, the Tampa area is expected to get rain all the way up to that kickoff time and there’s a chance any delays in the storms or an extension of the system could bring some rain. Throw in the wind and you’re looking at the potential for monsoon-like conditions.

Fantasy/betting implications

If the weather is bad, look for both teams to try to move away from the passing game as much as possible. This is going to be easier for the Eagles, who have more running backs available and don’t rely as much on the air game. The kicking and punting game will also be important with these conditions surely impacting both teams in that area. It might be best to look at the under from a betting standpoint, while backing running backs to get more touches from a fantasy perspective.

