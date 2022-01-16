Russell Wilson trade rumors: QB wants to explore his options in 2022 offseason

A year removed from Russell Wilson exploring options for a potential trade, it appears 2022 will be more of the same. Wilson is signed for two more years, but NFL Network is reporting Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason.

This is not a trade demand but Ian Rapoport reported “Wilson say he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself.”

Wilson has a no trade clause in his contract and last year, his agent put together a list of four teams where he would approve a deal. That list included the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, and Bears. Seattle and Chicago reportedly discussed a deal, but it did not come to fruition and the Bears ultimately signed Andy Dalton.

This remains an odd situation of passive aggressive behavior. Wilson wants to win a championship and may or may not want it to happen in Seattle. It will be interesting to see if this results in him getting a little more say in personnel matters with the Seahawks front office. Seattle finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record, but did close the year with a pair of impressive performances on a two-game win streak.