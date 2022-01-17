Raiders fire Mike Mayock as general manager, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to fire Mike Mayock from the general manager position, according to Ian Rapoport. Mayock took over the role on December 31, 2018 and oversaw the team for the 2019-21 seasons. Las Vegas went 25-24 over those years and made the playoffs once, eventually losing to the Bengals 26-19 in the wild-card game.

#Raiders GM Mike Mayock was informed that he won’t be retained, source said. Jon Gruden resigned in October, Mayock now out in January. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Mayock was previously a draft analyst at NFL Network and the Raiders felt his evaluation skills could translate to the GM role. He did identify some strong players for the Raiders, such as Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby but his gaffes far outweighed those moves. The situations involving Henry Ruggs, Damon Arnette and Antonio Brown were just a few of the poor moves on Mayock’s record.

There are questions about how the Raiders will navigate this offseason. Jon Gruden unexpectedly resigned after emails detailing his racist remarks and thoughts came to light, leaving interim coach Rich Bisaccia in charge. Bisaccia made the playoffs and the next general manager would likely make a decision on his future with the organization, unless owner Mark Davis decides to do so himself.