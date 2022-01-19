Eagles GM Howie Roseman: Jalen Hurts has earned starting QB job for next season

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters on Wednesday that Jalen Hurts has earned the starting quarterback job for 2022, per Rob Maadi. He also said that they wanted to see Hurts take the bull by the horns and he certainly did that.

Hurts became the Eagles’ full-time starting quarterback this season after the team traded away quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The second-year quarterback showed vast improvement from Week 1 of the regular season to the final game of the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The dual-threat quarterback completed 61.9% of his passes for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine touchdowns. He also had 784 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Throughout this season, many analysts questioned whether the Eagles should stick with Hurts for one more year, trade a couple of their first round picks for Russell Wilson, or use one of those picks on one of the quarterbacks coming out in this year’s draft class.

However, the front office brass believes that he did the job and helped get this team to the playoffs, when many thought it was a lost season. The key for the Eagles this offseason is to now equip Hurts with more weapons on offense and for Hurts to continue to develop as a NFL quarterback.