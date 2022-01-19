Bruce Arians fined $50k for hitting Andrew Adams in Wild Card game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was fined $50,000 for taking a swing at Buccaneers’ safety Andrew Adams. The 69 year old coach was trying to get Andrews to stop pulling players off of the pile, as he didn’t want the safety to get a penalty, but instead smacked him in the helmet after he had already gotten away from the pile.

Bruce Arians not happy with Andrew Adams. pic.twitter.com/CtXPH2fQqS — Joe Bryant (@Football_Guys) January 16, 2022

After the game Arians made it clear that he did not regret swinging at his player, as he had “seen enough dumb” and didn’t want Adams to be flagged, per Greg Auman. The league obviously disagreed and is trying to make an example out of Arians. And if you watch the interaction, Arians throwing hands did nothing to help the situation, and only could have made things worse. Escalating with anger is exactly what coaches try to keep their players from doing on the field all of the time. The “dumb” came from Arians more than it did from Adams in this situation.