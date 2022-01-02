What channel is Bucs vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Buccaneers are looking like they have a chance to win their second straight Super Bowl this season. Tom Brady has been incredible and is looking like he could win another NFL MVP award. While they have struggled at times, they’ve looked like one of the most complete teams in the NFL. They've suffered a few major injuries over the past few weeks, so hopefully they can get healthy before the playoffs.

While it was expected that they would struggle, the Jets have been one of the lesser teams in the NFL this season. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was injured for a portion of the season, but has seemed to improve as the season has gone on. They’re also coming off the 4th win of the season against the Jaguars last Sunday. It would take a miracle for them to get a win over the Bucs this week.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The line sits at Bucs -13.0, while the moneyline odds are Bucs: -720 and Jets: +520.