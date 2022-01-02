What channel is Dolphins vs. Titans on and what is game time for Week 17

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Dolphins were 1-7 at one point and now hold a spot in the wild card. This could be the biggest game of the season for them as they need a win to hold their spot in the playoffs. Coach Flores has done a great job keeping his guys focused even while starting the season off so bad. It’s extremely tough keeping a locker room when you’re in a situation like that.

As we know, the Titans took a major blow when losing Derrick Henry for the regular season. There is hope he will be back for the first round of the playoffs which this team needs. Everything changes when he is on the field. They just got AJ Brown back from the IR and in his first game back, he had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. With a win this weekend, they can clinch their division.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The line sits at Titans -3.5, while the moneyline odds are Titans: -176 and WFT: +148.