 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Jaguars vs. Patriots on and what is game time for Week 17

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots face off in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars head north to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Week 17.

The Jaguars continue their trek toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jacksonville controls its own destiny, so two straight losses and the top pick is in the bag. The Jaguars have done a good job maneuvering around its competition for the first pick, losing to the Houston Texans and New York Jets the past two weeks.

The Patriots were in control of the AFC East division until last week. A loss to the Buffalo Bills forced the two teams into a tie at 9-6. Luckily, the Patriots gets the Jaguars this week, which should result in a win. The Bills are in a good position to run the table the last two weeks with games against the Atlanta Falcons and Jets.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Patriots are heavy favorites on the spread at -16 at home. The point total is at 41.5 while the Jaguars are +700 on the moneyline.

More From DraftKings Nation