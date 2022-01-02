What channel is Raiders vs. Colts on and what is game time for Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday in Week 17.

Both teams are fighting for playoff spots in the AFC, one in a much better spot than the other. The Colts are 9-6 and hold one of the Wild Card spots with a shot at the AFC South division title depending on how the final two games go. The Raiders are 8-7 and tied with a few other teams fighting for the 7th seed in the AFC. Las Vegas will need plenty of help and a win the next two weeks in order to get in.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

This line may move depending on the injury report and COVID protocols. Keep an eye out for updates on QB Carson Wentz, who appears likely to play. The Colts are TD favorites at -7 on the spread. The Raiders are +260 on the moneyline while the over/under is set at 44.5 points.