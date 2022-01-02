What channel is Chiefs vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 in a potential playoff preview. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes lead their squads into action at 1 p.m. ET. The game airs on CBS.

The Chiefs come into the game with an 11-4 record and can lock up homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs with a win and a Titans loss or tie. The Chiefs have won eight straight and are coming off a 36-10 pummeling of the Steelers. Kansas City is likely to be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire due to a shoulder injury.

The Bengals are 9-6 and can clinch the AFC North title with a win on Sunday. They have various other clinching scenarios that revolve around ties. Cincinnati has won two straight and is coming off a 41-21 win over Baltimore. They will be without cornerback Jalen Davis and defensive end Cameron Sample.

The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is installed at 51 with the under priced at -115.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map