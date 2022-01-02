 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By David Fucillo
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up for a play during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 in a potential playoff preview. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes lead their squads into action at 1 p.m. ET. The game airs on CBS.

The Chiefs come into the game with an 11-4 record and can lock up homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs with a win and a Titans loss or tie. The Chiefs have won eight straight and are coming off a 36-10 pummeling of the Steelers. Kansas City is likely to be without running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire due to a shoulder injury.

The Bengals are 9-6 and can clinch the AFC North title with a win on Sunday. They have various other clinching scenarios that revolve around ties. Cincinnati has won two straight and is coming off a 41-21 win over Baltimore. They will be without cornerback Jalen Davis and defensive end Cameron Sample.

The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is installed at 51 with the under priced at -115.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

