What channel is Giants vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 17

The Chicago Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday in a Week 17 matchup with some unusual top ten draft pick implications. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

The Giants come into the game on a four-game losing streak and are expected to play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. Why play one mediocre quarterback when you can get playing time for two. It is no surprise that the Giants are 4-11 and competing for a top five draft pick.

It’s an interesting draft pick game because the Giants actually hold the Bears first round pick this year. Chicago dealt the pick as part of their move up last April to draft Justin Fields in the first round. Fields has shown improvement this year, but is not expected to play in this game due to an ankle injury. Andy Dalton will get the start. The Bears sit at 5-10 heading into Week 17.

The Bears are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is installed at 36.5.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map