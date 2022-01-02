What channel is Panthers vs. Saints on and what is game time for Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Panthers are another one of those teams that looked like a legitimate playoff team at one point in the season. After signing Cam Newton, the confidence level was extremely high. However, the team hasn’t had much success at all since then. It was announced Sam Darnold would be starting at quarterback for the Panthers this week and we’ve seen how he’s played this season. They'll need to find a quarterback this offseason whether that's in the draft, free agency, or trade.

While the Saints are another team that looked like they'd be in the playoffs, injuries killed them. After losing Jameis, the offense hasn't been the same at all. They had to start rookie quarterback Ian Book last game because of Covid and that didn't go well. Their defense has continued to play well throughout the season however. I would expect them to limit the Panthers a bunch.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The line sits at Saints -7, while the moneyline odds are Saints: -330 and Panthers: +250.