What channel is Eagles vs. Washington on and what is game time for Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FedExField in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

After starting off 2-5, the Philadelphia Eagles are now looking like a team who will make the playoffs. That’s shocking as the NFC East has been terrible the past few years and hasn’t had two teams get in since 2018. Jalen Hurts is playing the best football of his young career. If this offense can keep it up, they could surprise some teams come playoff time.

The Washington Football Team looked like they could get in the playoffs a few weeks back, but those chances are slim to none now as they've lost three straight divisional games. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked like he could be the WFT’s option in the future at one point, but he’s fallen off a bit. This will be a chance for them to play spoiler against a divisional rival.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The line sits at Eagles -3.5, while the moneyline odds are Eagles: -162 and WFT: +136.