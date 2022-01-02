What channel is Vikings vs. Packers on and what is game time for Week 17 Sunday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers meet in a pivotal NFC North clash. The division has already been settled, but the Vikings are chasing a playoff spot while the Packers are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Vikings will be without Kirk Cousins, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for this game. Minnesota’s offense will have to rely on the ground game with the downgrade at quarterback. The Vikings will have to slow things down defensively as well, which seems tough to do against this opponent.

The Packers are sprinting towards the top seed in the conference and have Aaron Rodgers playing at an MVP level once again. Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams have been one of the league’s most successful trio offensively and should have a big game here as well. Green Bay’s defense will also get a chance to shut down Minnesota’s offense with Cousins out.

Vikings vs. Packers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Packers are 13-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -720 on the moneyline. The Vikings are +500 on the moneyline with the total set at 42.5.