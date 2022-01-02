What channel is Cardinals vs. Cowboys on and what is game time for Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys are both in the postseason but will hope to improve their standing in the NFC when they face off in Week 17. The Cardinals are hoping to get back to winning ways after a three-game losing streak while the Cowboys look to push a four-game winning streak to five games.

The Cardinals have dealt with some injuries offensively and need to get out of a funk. That starts with Kyler Murray, who was looking like an MVP candidate early in the season before dealing with his own injury. Arizona’s defense has also taken a step backwards, which has been a problem with the offense slowing down.

Dallas got somewhat of a break in last week’s game against Washington, but this should be a much tougher contest. Dak Prescott has started to get back to his prolific passing ways, while the Cowboys running backs should be healthier after dealing with nagging injuries. The biggest improvement for this team has been on the defensive side, with the Cowboys shutting down opponents during this recent winning streak.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cowboys are 6-point favorites against the spread and -265 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are +215 on the moneyline, with the total set at 52.