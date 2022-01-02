What channel is Lions vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 17

The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks face off in Week 17, with both teams looking to salvage something from what is otherwise a lost season. The Lions appear destined for a high draft pick to kick-start their rebuild, while the Seahawks have some decisions to make about their stars.

The Lions have been in plenty of close games despite having less talent than their opponents. Dan Campbell has had to navigate a tough situation with injuries and COVID, so this season will be considered a mulligan for him. The big question for Detroit will be what to do with Jared Goff.

Seattle’s offense has come to a screeching halt since Russell Wilson’s injury and subsequent return. The passing game is not working like it once was, and there are questions about everyone’s future with the franchise. A big game against the Lions won’t mean much for the current season but it could show some much-needed signs of life with this offense.

Lions vs. Seahawks TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 41.5. Seattle is -335 on the moneyline and Detroit is +260 on the moneyline.