What channel is Rams vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens enter a massive Week 17 contest with both teams in playoff contention. The Rams have already clinched a spot but hope to improve their seeding while the Ravens are fighting through a logjam in the middle of the AFC.

The Rams have found a way to bounce back from a couple tough losses with impressive offensive performances. Matthew Stafford looks to be past some of his arm and elbow issues, while Odell Beckham Jr. is fitting in seamlessly in this offense. LA’s defense is also playing at a high level and the motivation of a home Super Bowl should keep this team going.

The Ravens have had to navigate some COVID issues and Lamar Jackson’s injury but remain in the postseason mix. Jackson has a chance to play Sunday, although Tyler Huntley is more likely to take the reins at quarterback. If the Ravens can spring an upset here, they’ll be in good shape for a playoff spot.

Rams vs. Ravens TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Rams are 5.5-point favorites and -220 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens are +180 on the moneyline, with the total set at 46.5.