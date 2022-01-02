What channel is Broncos vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 17

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers meet once again to complete their season series with both teams in the playoff mix. The Broncos won the last meeting but will have to roll with Drew Lock at quarterback, while the Chargers hope to bounce back after a defeat in Week 16.

Denver’s team is dealing with significant COVID issues. The Broncos will be without Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and most of their linebackers in this contest. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams will also likely play through some injury pain. Denver did get a big win in the last meeting between the two teams but the situation is a bit different this time around.

The Chargers will be mad and somewhat embarrassed after a brutal loss to the Texans in Week 16. Justin Herbert really struggled in that contest and will hope to bounce back in this game. LA’s offense has been up and down this season and badly needs a big performance here.

Broncos vs. Chargers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chargers are 7.5-point favorites and -335 on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Broncos are +260 on the moneyline, with the total set at 45.5