What channel is Texans vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Week 17

The Houston Texans meet the San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 17 heading in opposite directions. The Texans are going to be looking at a high draft pick in the 2022 draft while the 49ers are still in the mix for a playoff spot. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Texans still have to figure out what Deshaun Watson’s situation is before moving forward. Davis Mills has had some big games, but he’s not the answer at the position. Houston will likely use a high selection on a quarterback if Watson’s legal situation doesn’t go their way. It’s hard to imagine anyone in the new regime signed up for this mess.

The 49ers might have to go with Trey Lance in this game after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury in last week’s loss. Lance does have some experience this season as a starter and played well, so San Francisco will be confident in his abilities in this game. The 49ers are still very much in the playoff hunt and badly need a win here.

Texans vs. 49ers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The 49ers are 11.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -590 on the moneyline. The Texans are +425 on the moneyline, with the total set at 44.