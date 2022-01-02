What channel is Falcons vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 17

The Buffalo Bills host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 and will look to clinch a playoff berth by the end of Sunday. Kickoff for this game is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air ON FOX.

The Bills are 9-6 and tied with the Patriots for the lead in the AFC East. Buffalo holds the tiebreaker edge right now due to divisional record. However, they cannot clinch the division this week because the divisional tiebreaker could even up next week. The Bills can clinch a playoff berth though with a win and either a Ravens loss or tie, or Chargers and Raiders losses or ties. DT Ed Oliver and WR Emmanuel Sanders are questionable for the game.

The Falcons are 7-8 and hanging around the fringe of the NFC wild card picture. Atlanta is tied with the Vikings and Saints, a game back of the 49ers and Eagles for the final two wild card berths. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or wins by the 49ers and Eagles. Cornerback Fabian Moreau is doubtful for the game.

Atlanta is a 14.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Total points is installed at 44.5.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 2nd

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map