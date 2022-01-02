How to watch Panthers vs. Saints NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana in Week 17.

The Panthers have lost five straight games, the latest of which was a 32-6 blowout to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After missing a handful of games due to injury, quarterback Sam Darnold returned last week in relief of Cam Newton and completed only 15 of 32 throws for 190 scoreless yards. He will get the start for this game, his first since Week 9.

The Saints are on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture. They dropped to 7-8 last week with a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins. With a bunch of players, including their top two quarterbacks, on the COVID list for that game, New Orleans had to turn to rookie QB Ian Book. The Notre Dame product threw for 125 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and was sacked eight times. Taysom HIll has been activated off of the COVID list, so he will be back under center versus Carolina.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Panthers vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NO -255, CAR +205