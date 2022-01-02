How to watch Bucs vs. Jets NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in Week 17.

The 11-4 Bucs have won five of their previous six games and clinched the NFC South division with a 32-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Wide receiver Antonio Brown accounted for 10 of Tom Brady’s 18 completions and gained 101 yards from scrimmage. Running backs Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn each scored a touchdown and combined for 135 ground yards on 27 carries.

The Jets are 4-11, but they are coming off of a 26-21 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t commit any turnovers, threw for one score and ran for another — from 52 yards out no less. Rookie running back Michael Carter picked up a season-high 118 rushing yards on 16 totes.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bucs vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TB -800, NYJ +550