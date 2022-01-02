How to watch Raiders vs. Colts NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana in Week 17.

This game hinges on whether or not QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols in time to play on Sunday. Other than that, it’s just another tight AFC matchup with playoff implications. The Colts control their destiny and can get into the playoffs with two wins. The Raiders will need some help. The Miami Dolphins enter Week 17 as the No. 7 seed. Las Vegas would need some teams to lose and to win out in order to get in.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Raiders vs. Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LVR +260, IND -335