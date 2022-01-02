How to watch Falcons vs. Bills NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Falcons are looking for some positives to conclude the seasons, while the Bills hope to keep marching towards a playoff berth.

The Falcons are trying to take some positives into the offseason, but it’s been an up-and-down first year for head coach Arthur Smith. Matt Ryan appears to still be the answer at quarterback and Kyle Pitts was a solid starter at tight end, but there are a lot of holes elsewhere on this team. It’s hard to see them going into Buffalo and coming away with a win.

The Bills got a massive victory over the Patriots in Week 16, and should keep things rolling against a suspect Falcons defense. Josh Allen is back in the MVP conversation, and Buffalo is getting some key players back with Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley returning. The Bills should be able to take another step to a playoff spot. Buffalo’s defense could end up having a big day and get back to its dominant ways from earlier in the year.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Falcons vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Bills -900, Falcons +600