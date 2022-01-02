How to watch Rams vs. Ravens NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and Baltimore Ravens. This matchup will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Ravens lost four games in a row with all sorts of issues at the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson could miss his third straight game and if he is unable to go, Tyler Huntley would be in line for the start once again. Baltimore will enter Sunday with an 8-7 record, and they need to turn things around if they want to be a playoff team.

The Rams responded to a three-game losing streak as well as a team can by winning four consecutive matchups to improve to 11-4 this season. Los Angeles is tied for the second best record in the NFC, and they are a game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the division.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rams vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

