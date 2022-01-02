How to watch Lions vs. Seahawks NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set 4:25 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle and this is a game without much in the way of objective rooting interests.

The Seahawks come into the game with a 5-10 record while the Lions are 2-12-1. Neither team is going to the playoffs and really the Lions run at the No. 1 pick is the only thing of note. Sure, you can enjoy some Russell Wilson, and it’s easy to root for Dan Campbell, but there’s not much else. But hey, Seahawks and Lions fans will be looking for something to do on Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Lions vs. Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -365, Lions +280