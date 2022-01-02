How to watch Cardinals vs. Cowboys NFL matchup online via live stream in Week 17

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.

Arizona (10-5) is trying to stop the bleeding as a three-game losing streak has dropped the team from the No. 1 seed in the NFC all the way down to Wild Card status. The Cardinals were gashed in a 22-16 Christmas night loss to the Colts last week.

Dallas (11-4) is rolling on a four-game winning streak heading into this matchup, obliterating Washington in a 56-14 rout last Sunday night. The Cowboys clinched the NFC East title last week and currently find themselves as the No. 2 seed in the conference.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -265, Cardinals +215