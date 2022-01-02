What channel Broncos vs. Chargers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and LA Chargers. This matchup will get started at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Denver will enter with a 7-8 record for last place in a competitive AFC West division. The Broncos are facing an uphill battle to get back into the playoff conversation over their final two games, and they’ve really cost themselves with consecutive close losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles is 8-7 and coming off one of the most stunning performances of the season. The Chargers followed a tough overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a 41-29 loss to the Houston Texans last weekend. Now, they have plenty of work to do in order to guarantee themselves a postseason spot.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Broncos vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chargers -335, Broncos +260