What channel Texans vs. 49ers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Texans are looking to string back-to-back victories together, while the 49ers look to bounce back after a loss in Week 16.

The Texans are waiting for the Deshaun Watson situation to play out before choosing to go in a certain direction at quarterback. Houston’s defense has some promise, but the offensive system has been inconsistent and needs a better quarterback to move forward. Depending on where the draft pick lands, the Texans can make some big moves in the offseason.

The 49ers are likely to send rookie Trey Lance out as the starter in this game, although head coach Kyle Shanahan continues to play mind games with the position. Elijah Mitchell is also trending in the right direction, and this offense could come together well against a volatile Texans defense. If Lance balls out here, the 49ers have a decision to make for the final week of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texans vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -675, Texans +475