What channel Giants vs. Bears is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, in Week 17.

This is one of the less meaningful games in Week 17. We’ve got a QB matchup of Jake Fromm vs. Justin Fields, which would have been more appealing had they met in the NCAA at Georgia and Ohio State. Instead, we get Giants vs. Bears for NFL Draft positioning.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giants vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NYG +195, CHI -240