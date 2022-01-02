What channel Chiefs vs. Bengals is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in Week 17.

This may be one of the bigger matchups in Week 17. The Chiefs have control of the AFC and AFC West division. A few more wins and the top overall seed in the conference goes back to K.C. The Bengals are in a dog fight with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns for first place in the AFC North. The Bengals have a game on the Ravens at 9-6 and can win the division by running the table the final two weeks.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chiefs vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: KC -180, CIN +155