What channel Jaguars vs. Patriots is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts in Week 17.

These two teams met in the AFC Championship game not too long ago and boy have we come a long way since then. The Jaguars are in control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Two more losses and the first pick goes to Jacksonville. The Patriots are tied with the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East at 9-6. The Bills hold the tiebreaker, so New England can only do one thing — win.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: JAX +700, NE -1125