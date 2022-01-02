What channel Dolphins vs. Titans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Dolphins are looking to stay in the playoff hunt, while the Titans appear to be locked into a postseason berth.

Miami is on a big winning streak after starting the season 1-7 and controls its own destiny for a postseason spot. Brian Flores’ job was on the line a while ago, but it seems he’s found the right formula for this team. With Tua Tagovailoa at the helm, the Dolphins will be in every game offensively.

The Titans have managed to survive a lot of injury issues to get into this position. Ryan Tannehill has played brilliantly with skill players dropping around him, but Tennessee is getting those players back soon. Derrick Henry is not back yet, but the Titans are expected to have him for the playoffs if they get in.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Dolphins vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Titans -165, Dolphins +145