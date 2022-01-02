What channel Vikings vs. Packers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday night’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay (12-3) is in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs and can clinch it with a win here along with a Cowboys loss or tie. The Packers are coming off a 24-22 victory over the Browns on Christmas Day, one where the defense picked off Baker Mayfield four times.

Minnesota (7-8) is trying to keep its slim playoff hopes alive and will have an uphill battle to do so. The team will be missing starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. Rookie backup Kellen Mond is projected to get the nod.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Vikings vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Packers -720, Vikings +500