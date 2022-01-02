NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 18

The Tennessee Titans clinched the AFC South title in Week 17 with a win over the Miami Dolphins. This marks their second straight division title and third straight season with a playoff appearance. Derrick Henry is expected back in the next couple weeks after a lengthy absence due to a foot injury, and Tennessee has momentum at the right time.

Speaking of which, they also moved into first place in the overall AFC standings. The Chiefs lost to set up a tie for first. Tennessee has the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to their Week 7 win.

The Titans would have won the division title as well thanks to the Colts last-second loss to the Raiders. Indianapolis trailed most of the first half before the two sides went back and forth with the lead the rest of the game. They drop to seventh place overall, which is the last playoff spot. They’re tied with the Raiders and half a game up on the Chargers. Even if LA wins to force a three-way tie, the Colts control their own fate in Week 18. The Chargers and Raiders facing off to close out the season and the Colts just need a win to get in.

AFC South