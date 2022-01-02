NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 18

The AFC North title is officially a wrap. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in a wild finish to clinch the division title. The Bengals came into the weekend with a one-game lead on the Ravens and could clinch with the victory. Cincinnati is now in third place in the AFC standings holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

The Ravens lost to the Rams and now sit at 8-8 and scrambling heading toward Week 18. They are not eliminated from playoff contention, but they will need to beat the Steelers next Sunday and then hope for at least two or three wins to get into the NFL’s postseason tournament.

The Browns and Steelers close out Week 17 with a Monday Night Football matchup. Pending some other outcomes, this will serve as an elimination game for these two teams. Neither is likely to make the playoffs even if they win, but they would at least remain alive heading into the final weekend of the season.

AFC North