NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 18

Heading into Week 17, the AFC only had one playoff seed decided in the Kansas City Chiefs being the winners of the AFC West. The AFC East is still up for grabs heading into Week 18 as the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots both have records of 10-6. The Miami Dolphins fell short in their matchup with the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets had been eliminated for a while.

The Bills sit atop the division because they win the tiebreaker over the Patriots due to their divisional record. In Week 18, the Bills face the Jets while the Patriots take on the Dolphins. Both teams have secured a playoff berth, they are just playing for seeding and a divisional crown next week.

The Dolphins' road to the playoffs got a little murky with their Week 17 loss. Now at 8-8, they face the Patriots in Week 18, but they don’t fully control their own destiny. With only two playoff spots left up for grabs, they need specific outcomes from the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers to have a chance.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here’s the latest odds coming out of Week 17.

Bills: TBD (was -650)

Patriots: TBD (was +450)

Dolphins: Off the board

Jets: Off the board

AFC East