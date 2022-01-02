NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 18

The Green Bay Packers had already clinched the division prior to Week 17. They face off against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 17’s Sunday Night Football. The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions played well in their respective games, but they are both eliminated from playoff contention.

The Packers are playing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs which brings with it a coveted first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. With the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning their Week 17 games, the Packers need a win to stay in front of them for the No. 1 seed. Standing in their way is a Kirk Cousins-less Vikings team.

Minnesota enters Week 17 at 7-8 and is the first team out of the NFC playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers stand in their way and the Eagles won their matchup this week. The 49ers are struggling to adjust to rookie Trey Lance under center. If the Vikings can overcome their own backup quarterback starting and can leave Lambeau with a win, they will remain in the playoff chase and could sneak into the No. 7 seed prior to Week 18.

NFC North