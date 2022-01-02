NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 18

Heading into Week 17, the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals had both secured a playoff spot with a divisional title still up for grabs. The San Francisco 49ers came into this week as the seven seed in the NFC playoffs and the Seattle Seahawks were playing for pride and draft pick as they had been eliminated already.

The Rams took care of business against the Baltimore Ravens in a come from behind victory, 20-19. If the Cardinals lose to the Dallas Cowboys in the mid-afternoon game, the Rams will clinch the NFC West. Los Angeles takes on the 49ers in Week 18.

If Arizona wins, they remain in play for the division title. If they lose, they are still in the playoffs, but they can’t win the NFC West. The 49ers are taking on the Houston Texans with rookie quarterback Trey Lance under center. If the 49ers lose, they could drop out of playoff contention depending on results from the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here’s the latest odds coming out of Week 17.

Rams: TBD (was -330)

Cardinals: TBD (was +250)

49ers: Off the board

Seahawks: Off the board

NFC West