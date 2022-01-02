 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 18

The NFC East finishing up Week 17. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 18.

By TeddyRicketson
Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on January 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have had the NFC East wrapped up, but the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team entered a Week 17 matchup against each other trying to stay alive in the playoff chase. The New York Giants have been eliminated for a while and if you are reading this, you had more passing yards than they did in their Week 17 game.

In a close game, it was Boston Scott and the Eagles that emerged victorious in a 20-16 victory. With the loss, the Football Team has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Eagles move to 9-7 and remain in the six seed for the NFC. They face Dallas in Week 18. The highest that they can rise is the No. 5 seed, and they need to see how the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints fare today to see if they can secure a playoff spot before next week.

The Cowboys are playing the Arizona Cardinals in the mid-afternoon block and are playing for seeding. They have locked up a top-four seed in the NFC playoffs and still have a shot at the number one seed, the first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

NFC East

  1. Dallas Cowboys, 11-4
  2. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-7
  3. Washington Football Team, 6-10
  4. New York Giants, 4-12

