NFL standings, Week 17: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys have had the NFC East wrapped up, but the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team entered a Week 17 matchup against each other trying to stay alive in the playoff chase. The New York Giants have been eliminated for a while and if you are reading this, you had more passing yards than they did in their Week 17 game.

In a close game, it was Boston Scott and the Eagles that emerged victorious in a 20-16 victory. With the loss, the Football Team has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Eagles move to 9-7 and remain in the six seed for the NFC. They face Dallas in Week 18. The highest that they can rise is the No. 5 seed, and they need to see how the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints fare today to see if they can secure a playoff spot before next week.

The Cowboys are playing the Arizona Cardinals in the mid-afternoon block and are playing for seeding. They have locked up a top-four seed in the NFC playoffs and still have a shot at the number one seed, the first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

NFC East