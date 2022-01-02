Breaking down the NFL standings heading toward Week 18

This week we saw lots of movement in the playoff race for the 2021 NFL season, with several teams having clinched their division this week and several more now out of the race.

The AFC picture became much clearer in Week 17 after the Patriots officially clinched their trip to the post-season. The Dolphins sit at 8-8 and it would seem, given the position of the Bills at the top of the division — for now, however, we wait and see. The Raiders beat the Colts to move into sixth place in the overall standings, while the Dolphins and Ravens both lost.

In the NFC, the Bucs came back to beat the Jets on another Tom Brady comeback. The Eagles guaranteed themselves a winning season with a win over Washington. They can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with help from the Panthers and Packers.

Below are the eight divisional standings after 16 weeks of football. *=clinched playoff berth; **=clinched division

