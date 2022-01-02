 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Antonio Brown takes off uniform, waves bye to the crowd, heads to locker room in Week 17

Antonio Brown leaves game in third quarter in Week 17 vs. Jets.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Update: The Buccaneers radio crew are reporting that Brown had been benched by head coach Bruce Arians before leaving.

Update: The Buccaneers will not address Browns’ departure until after the game, per Greg Auman.

Update: Brown’s teammate Mike Evans appears to be trying to keep Brown leave the field in this video:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to have walked off the field on his own accord. He took off his uniform, threw it into the stands and went to the locker room in yet another bizzare turn of events for the wide receiver.

We don’t know the circumstances that led to his departure, but there is little doubt that his coaches didn’t know he was going to leave the field, especially in the way he did. Brown had three receptions for 36 yards before he departed. He also came into this game with an ankle injury and was questionable to play after tweaking it in practice. We’ll keep you updated on his status moving forward.

