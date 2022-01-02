Antonio Brown takes off uniform, waves bye to the crowd, heads to locker room in Week 17

Update: The Buccaneers radio crew are reporting that Brown had been benched by head coach Bruce Arians before leaving.

As we just said on #GoBucs radio Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench. He's gone to lockerrom on his own — TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) January 2, 2022

Update: The Buccaneers will not address Browns’ departure until after the game, per Greg Auman.

Update: Brown’s teammate Mike Evans appears to be trying to keep Brown leave the field in this video:

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to have walked off the field on his own accord. He took off his uniform, threw it into the stands and went to the locker room in yet another bizzare turn of events for the wide receiver.

“Yeah guys very odd situation.”

I’ll say. pic.twitter.com/5cBoE6QGSE — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 2, 2022

We don’t know the circumstances that led to his departure, but there is little doubt that his coaches didn’t know he was going to leave the field, especially in the way he did. Brown had three receptions for 36 yards before he departed. He also came into this game with an ankle injury and was questionable to play after tweaking it in practice. We’ll keep you updated on his status moving forward.