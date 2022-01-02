Bengals beat Chiefs to claim AFC North title

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North title and a berth into the 2021 NFL Playoffs with a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 on Sunday. It’s the first time since 2015 that Cincinnati has won the AFC North. The Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase connection was apparently good for the franchise. Chase had another monster game in Week 17 with 11 catches for 266 yards and 3 TDs. Burrow had 446 yards and 4 TDs after throwing for 525 yards a week earlier.

The Bengals are 10-6 and believe it or not still have a shot at the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. The Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are tied atop the conference at 11-5. The Bengals are tied with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, but Cincy has the edge in the tiebreaker and would be the 3-seed in the playoffs if they started right now.

Cincinnati faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 with a chance to make things interesting up top. Burrow and Chase are a very, very scary opponent in a wild card playoff game. Burrow did limp off with an apparent injury late in the win this week. Reporters are saying it’s a knee injury, which could be bad or could be nothing. If Burrow is OK, Cincinnati should feel pretty confident heading into the postseason.