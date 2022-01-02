 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown ‘no longer with Bucs’ after Week 17 actions

Brown was reportedly benched and took off his uniform before running off the field against the Jets.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Update: Here’s what Arians said about Brown’s actions and what led to the outburst from the receiver, per Jay Glazer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says wide receiver Antonio Brown is “no longer a Buc” after the player ran off the field against the New York Jets in Week 17. Brown took off his uniform and ran off the field after he was reportedly benched during the game.

Brown was set to take on a bigger role with Chris Godwin done for the season and it appeared the receiver had turned a corner after his recent suspension due to reportedly submitting a fake vaccination card. However, Arians has decided this was the last straw for Brown as a member of the Buccaneers.

The mercurial wide out threw his jersey and shoulder pads to the sideline bench before running through the end zone while inciting the crowd on the way to the locker room.

Brown last week blamed the media for creating a distraction and saying his past transgressions, including using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to qualify as a vaccinated player.

For the Bucs, the only wide receiver that has been on the roster every game since Week 1 is Mike Evans, who will now need to become even more of a factor. The Bucs have clinched the NFC South Division, but could finish anywhere between the No. 1 and No. 4 seed depending on Week 18 results.

Brown had 519 yards and four touchdowns going into Week 17. He had three receptions for 26 yards against the Jets prior to removing himself from the action. With Brown gone from the team, look for Tyler Johnson and Scotty Miller to take on bigger secondary roles while Mike Evans becomes the clear No. 1 receiver for Tom Brady.

