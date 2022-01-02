Week 18 NFL schedule: Game times for all 16 matchups on January 8-9

The NFL always waits until all relevant action is completed from the penultimate week of the season before releasing the game dates and times for final weekend of play. That’s to make sure no team gets an inherent advantage by knowing what they’ll need to do to reach the playoffs, or how to manipulate a game to balance rest against needing to win.
So teams where playoff implications apply are started at the same time as much as possible.
Here is the complete NFL schedule for Week 18 of the 2021 season. Where no TV network is listed, the NFL will announce the national TV channel later on Monday. All odds are the latest from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Saturday, January 8
Kansas City at Denver: ESPN/ABC, 4:30
Kansas City -9, Over/Under 44
Dallas at Philadelphia: ESPN/ABC, 8:15
Dallas -9, Over/Under 44
Sunday, January 9
Pittsburgh at Baltimore: 1:00
Pittsburgh -2, Over/Under 42
Cincinnati at Cleveland: 1:00
N/A
Green Bay at Detroit: 1:00
N/A
Tennessee at Houston: 1:00
Tennessee -11, Over/Under 43
Indianapolis at Jacksonville: 1:00
Indianapolis -15.5, Over/Under 44
Chicago at Minnesota: 1:00
Minnesota -4, Over/Under 44
Washington at New York Giants: 1:00
Washington -6.5, Over/Under 38
Seattle at Arizona: 1:00
Arizona -6.5, Over/Under 48
New Orleans at Atlanta: 4:25
New Orleans -4.5, Over/Under 40
New York Jets at Buffalo: 4:25
Buffalo -17, Over/Under 45.5
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25
Los Angeles -5.5, Over/Under 44.5
New England at Miami: 4:25
New England -6, Over/Under 40
Carolina at Tampa Bay: 4:25
Tampa Bay -9.5, Over/Under 42
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC: 8:20
Los Angeles -3, Over/Under 48.5