Week 18 NFL schedule: Game times for all 16 matchups on January 8-9

The NFL always waits until all relevant action is completed from the penultimate week of the season before releasing the game dates and times for final weekend of play. That’s to make sure no team gets an inherent advantage by knowing what they’ll need to do to reach the playoffs, or how to manipulate a game to balance rest against needing to win.

So teams where playoff implications apply are started at the same time as much as possible.

Here is the complete NFL schedule for Week 18 of the 2021 season. Where no TV network is listed, the NFL will announce the national TV channel later on Monday. All odds are the latest from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Saturday, January 8

Kansas City at Denver: ESPN/ABC, 4:30

Kansas City -9, Over/Under 44

Dallas at Philadelphia: ESPN/ABC, 8:15

Dallas -9, Over/Under 44

Sunday, January 9

Pittsburgh at Baltimore: 1:00

Pittsburgh -2, Over/Under 42

Cincinnati at Cleveland: 1:00

N/A

Green Bay at Detroit: 1:00

N/A

Tennessee at Houston: 1:00

Tennessee -11, Over/Under 43

Indianapolis at Jacksonville: 1:00

Indianapolis -15.5, Over/Under 44

Chicago at Minnesota: 1:00

Minnesota -4, Over/Under 44

Washington at New York Giants: 1:00

Washington -6.5, Over/Under 38

Seattle at Arizona: 1:00

Arizona -6.5, Over/Under 48

New Orleans at Atlanta: 4:25

New Orleans -4.5, Over/Under 40

New York Jets at Buffalo: 4:25

Buffalo -17, Over/Under 45.5

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25

Los Angeles -5.5, Over/Under 44.5

New England at Miami: 4:25

New England -6, Over/Under 40

Carolina at Tampa Bay: 4:25

Tampa Bay -9.5, Over/Under 42

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, NBC: 8:20

Los Angeles -3, Over/Under 48.5