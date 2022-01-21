Giants coaching rumors: Team interviews Brian Daboll for vacancy

The New York Giants have completed an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching position, according to the team’s site and social media. The Giants already hired former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen for their general manager position, and his previous connection with Daboll makes it easy to see why the Giants would pursue the Buffalo OC. The team is also expected to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in the coming weeks.

We have completed a head coach interview with Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll



Daboll has been credited with developing Josh Allen at the quarterback position, something the Giants would hope their next head coach is able to do with Daniel Jones. The Bills been among the best offenses in the league over the last few seasons, ranking second in scoring in 2020 and third in scoring in 2021. This comes after they finished 23rd in scoring in 2019, showing how much Daboll has influenced this team’s success.

The Bills are playing the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.