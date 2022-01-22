Where is the 49ers-Packers Divisional round game?

We have made it to the second round of the NFL playoffs and the Green Bay Packers are coming out of their bye week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. This game is a rematch from Week 3 that saw the Packers come away with the 30-28 win. Kickoff from Lambeau Field on Saturday, January 22nd is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX.

The Niners picked up the win against the Dallas Cowboys in the first round as the Cowboys mismanaged the clock as time expired. The Packers are well-rested but need to get their offense started early since the 49ers are coming into this game with momentum. All-time, the Packers are 38-32-1 against San Francisco. Looking forward to this weekend, there is a chance of snow on Saturday and that would favor the home team over the visiting 49ers.

Where is the 49ers vs. Packers Divisional Round game?

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App